2020 Polls: Ashanti Region NDC adopts 'Jehovah Witness' campaign strategy

A group of NDC women in the Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional campaign team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has adopted the “Jehovah Witness” campaign strategy in their operations to win votes for John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang come elections 2020.

According to Mr. Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, the Regional Chairman of the NDC, the new strategy is going to make sure that the responsibility is shared among all members of the party in the region to ease the stress on few people who have always led their campaign.



“Former President John Dramani Mahama on his visit to the Asantehen Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the region tasked us to carry out our campaign like how the Jehovah Witness people do by going from house to house to spread the Gospel”. Nana Akwasi revealed.



“As I speak with you, we have launched all our campaign teams in the various constituencies”. Forming campaign teams at the grass root level has made our members very responsible and reduced the work load on us.

This is the first time the NDC has formed a campaign team to the grass root level in the region.



Chairman Nana Akwasi describing his strategy on Kingdom FM: said “Jehovah Witness people enter your house in humility and after talking to you, they leave leaflet to you."



"We all know our President Nana Addo has said this election is all about track record hence the NDC is compiling all projects in the region on a leaflet. We will make sure to enter every house in humbleness and respect, tell them what we have done”.

