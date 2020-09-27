2020 Polls: Ballot boxes are safe - IGP assures Ghanaian electorate

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has assured Ghanaians that police personnel will protect the ballot boxes on the elections day to ensure free and fair and transparent elections.

He disclosed that his officers are ever ready to deal with whatever situation that may arise before, during and after the 2020 general elections.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh gave this assurance as part of a day’s working visit to the Central Regional Police command to assess the operational readiness of the police in the Central Region ahead of the December polls.



He warned the police personnel against showing their political colours during the general elections warning that his outfit will deal with perpetrators who defy this directive.



“Once you are in your police uniform, you don’t show your party colours. You will be sanctioned if you defy the directive. We are supposed to be impartial and discharge our duties professionally” Mr Oppong-Boanuh urged police officers.

The Police Chief appealed to both the presidential and parliamentary candidates to advise their supporters and followers to be law-abiding to avoid any confrontation with the police during the elections period.



He called on the media to assist the Ghana Police Service by using their mediums to educate the youth not to get themselves involved in any violence since the police service will not spare anyone who is caught violating the electoral laws of the country.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh lauded the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamina Duncan for his continuous support and assistance to the police service in the region and also for not interfering in their job by allowing the police to do their policing professionally.



On his part, the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamina Duncan commended the Central Regional Police Service especially the Regional commander, DCOP Mrs Habiba Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong for her work in the region in terms of crime-fighting.