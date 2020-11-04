2020 Polls: EC, NCCE, IGP et al to brief parliament Thursday on level of preparedness

Ghana's parliament

The Electoral Commission(EC), together with other state agencies including the National Commission for Civic Education(NCCE), National Media Commission, and the Inspector General of Police(IGP) are expected in parliament tomorrow.

The institutions have been summoned to share with the legislature their level of preparedness for the impending December polls.



The move was based on a request from the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu for the chairperson of the EC to appear before the House with a briefing on preparations for the December polls. The minority leader also demanded the presence of the IGP.



Speaking on the floor, the Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disclosed that other stakeholders including the Interior minister have equally been invited together with the EC.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, today, Wednesday, November 04, 2020, addressed Ghanaians on security concerns in the lead up to the December, 07 elections.



This follows his nationwide tour and the general assessment of police readiness countrywide ahead of the elections.