2020 Polls: Ghanaians will reject NPP’s ‘419’ manifesto – Amaliba

Member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress, Abraham Amaliba

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has described the yet-to-be-launched manifesto of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a ‘419’ document.

He said Ghanaians will receive the manifesto with a pinch of salt because the Akufo-Addo-led government has failed to honour its promises made ahead of the 2016 elections.



The NPP will be launching the 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast in the Central Region on Saturday, August 22.



But speaking to Johnnie Hughes on TV3’s New Day Friday, August 21, Mr Amaliba said the manifesto will offer no hope to Ghanaians due to, in his view, the poor track record of the government in the past three-and-a-half years in office.



“The people of this country will definitely take the exercise that is going to happen in Cape Coast with a pinch of salt.



“The NPP promised the people of this country that it was going to come and create jobs. Today, with the collapse of banks a number of our compatriots are sitting at home.

“Those who are sitting at home today will begin to watch the president and his manifesto launch as another 419.



“Today, the prices of fuel is more than what it was when they took over. The taxi drivers, the trotro drivers who Ghanaians said they were suffering today, these same drivers are living in excruciating times will also take what is going to happen tomorrow with a pinch of salt.”



Meanwhile, the Head of Communications and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Energy, Nana Kofi Oppong Damoah, has revealed that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has undertaken 85 per cent and 84 per cent of projects in the petroleum and power sectors respectively.



Nana Damoah said on the same show that the government has implemented a significant number of the promises made in the manifesto ahead of the previous elections in 2016.



“For the first four years, we have not achieved everything in our 2016 manifesto but a significant number of them have been achieved.”

