2020 Polls: IGP drops hints of new measures to curb the proliferation of ‘fake’ security personnel

Police at work - File photo

Security personnel to be deployed to the various polling stations throughout the country will specifically be identified by a yet to be unveiled duty armlet.

The move, according to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, is to ensure that unauthorized security persons seeking to foment trouble are fished out and dealt with.



Briefing the media in Koforidua as part of his day’s official working visit to assess the operational capabilities of the police, he hinted that the new duty amulet will be different from what was used in 2016.



“…For those who will be specifically sent to the polling stations to perform duties, they will have a duty armlet. We are not unveiling it now because we don’t want any duplicates to be made but you can be sure that when you get to the polling station, every officer who is there whether he’s from the police, Immigration or any other security agency will have an armlet on one arm of his sleeve so that you can easily identify that person”, he revealed



He added: “The identification will certainly be different from what we used in 2016 so that nobody can use the old one,”

The Ghana Police Service as part of its new strategy had earlier revealed that only uniformed personnel will be deployed to provide security during this year’s polls.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Dr Sayibu Gariba who is a Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service warned that National Election Security Task Force (NESTF) would not tolerate the deployment of “thugs” to polling stations by anybody in the name of the Police and other security agencies.



“And anything outside this is not part of the National Election Security Task Force and nobody or agency is allowed to deploy.”