2020 Polls: Mahama and I will get nothing less than 90% votes - Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, Former National Organiser, NDC

Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem Constituency in the Oti Region, Kofi Adams is optimistic that he and former President John Mahama will get 90 percent of the 53,000 registered voters in the constituency, come December 7, 2020

According to Kofi Adams, the people of Buem are ready and willing to vote massively for the NDC.



“For the elections, myself and my flagbearer, we are doing nothing less than 90 percent”, he stated confidently



He stressed “Buem is an agrarian area; we are basically cocoa community growing area, and so one biggest need is to invest in things that will better the people in the farming community that is roads must be done and done well, health needs are very important…we have a district hospital but it needs to have other facilities added.”

“Of course we need education, it’s another key area. We do have some education facilities in the area… we have a College of Education, that is why my people have been asking that the university that will be established should be brought to the constituency”, he emphasized in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“Clearly, Kofi Adams can represent them, Kofi Adams has the necessary connections and the determination to make sure that the issues that affect the people at that low level are brought to national attention”, he added.



Since 1992, Buem constituency has been won by the NDC. In the 2016 elections, the NDC MP won by 67.9%.

