2020 Polls: NPP Chairman supports Ellembelle NPP with branded 1,400 t-shirts

The t-shirts are branded with NPP colours and with inscriptions at the back

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The governing New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairman of Ellembelle in the Western Region, Mr Samuel Akainyah has donated 1,400 t-shirts to Ellembelle NPP campaign team.

The t-shirts are branded with NPP colours and with inscriptions at the back, "Unity In Ellembelle NPP now, We are together for victory".



The long division in Ellembelle NPP has finally come to an end after the National Chairman of the party Freddie Blay's unity talks initiative instituted last two weeks at his hometown, Eikwe in Ellembelle District.



To demonstrate to the rank and file of the party, the leadership of the party is organizing a 'Unity Health Walk' ahead of December 7 polls.



Before this donation, the Ellembelle NPP Chairman had donated t-shirts to NPP Loyal Ladies and also donated motorbikes, megaphones, cash to NPP's Victory 2020 (V20) to make their campaigns very easy.



The gesture, according to the Ellembelle NPP Chairman, Samuel Akainyah, was a display to bring to bear his loyalty and unreserved commitment to the New Patriotic Party and his personal contribution towards the 4More4Nana and 1st-time4Bonzoh agenda aimed at retaining President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a first time win for Kwasi Bonzoh.



He stressed that: "This is a personal donation aimed at resourcing the party at the base to ensure that the agenda of winning Ellembelle seat".

He added that: "I am equally doing this to ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained to continue to develop Ghana the more".



Chairman Atito took the opportunity and pleaded with the party’s faithful to bury their differences and work together as a team to secure a gargantuan victory come December 7, 2020.



He donated the T- shirts to leaders of some volunteer groups within the coastal enclave and Aiyinasi north.



Freddie Blay joining the Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate and the Constituency Chairman to make the donation, he thanked the two for accepting to come together as party members to win the Ellembelle Parliamentary seat for the first time.



Freddie Blay said the Akufo-Addo-led government deserves another four years to complete all his unfinished programs for Ghana.



He stated that the government has done a lot for Ellembelle District and urged the electorates of Ellembelle to vote massively for NPP come December 7 polls.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor