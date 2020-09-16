Politics

2020 Polls: Peter Amewu promises ‘One family, One opportunity’

John Peter Amewu, Energy Minister

Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, has pledged a better livelihood for his constituents if voted into Parliament come December 7.

Mr Amewu told Joy News that he will roll out an initiative dubbed “One Family, One Opportunity” to give residents of the Hohoe constituency equal access to various life transforming programmes.



According to him, constituents should expect job opportunities, educational scholarships, apprenticeship among others when re-elected.



“Politics is about development and I am giving you a promise that I would touch individual lives positively if voted into power. And we shall continue the 1 family – 1 opportunity agenda if voted into power.



“This would be a great opportunity for my people to be economically stable, have some go to any school of their choices to the highest [level] and many more,” he said.



Mr Amewu believes that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration accomplishments in the Hohoe constituency merits the New Patriotic Party(NPP) another term in office.

Residents who were excited about the promise lauded Mr Amewu for his contribution to the region.



“The initiative is a good one and workable and we only hope that Amewu wins so he can fulfil those promises made to us,” a resident commented.



Meanwhile, Mr Amewu has funded the training of some 50 drivers on a 4-day intensive course by National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) defensive driving department with subsequent batches preparing to go for the training as well.



The aim of the training is to give drivers the opportunity to have permanent jobs in both the private and public sectors as well and help them own their own cars through the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) upon completion.

