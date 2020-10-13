2020 Polls: Security to be beefed up at flashpoints - IGP hints

Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has dropped a hint that security in major flashpoints in the country will be beefed up ahead of the 2020 polls.

This he indicated is to ensure that the country is not taken by surprise as some faceless persons may want to take advantage of the situation to foment trouble ahead before, during and after the 2020 polls.



He disclosed that a rapid deployment team will be put on standby to augment the security strength in most areas during the polls which is a few months away.



Speaking to the media after a simulation exercise in Sunyani, the police chief reiterated the preparedness of the police to deal with any individual or group of persons who will want to destabilize the peace of the country.

“We’ll beef up security in most of the areas considered as flashpoints in the country to ward off violent activities before, during and after the 2020 polls. We will have a rapid response team to provide backup to the deployed personnel to the various areas”, he revealed.



The IGP who is in the Bono region to inspect operational readiness and capabilities of the Regional Police Command also held a durbar of Police Officers, where after listening to them, he assured of his commitment to see to the welfare needs of Police Officers to enable them to give off their best to police work.



Among the entourage of the IGP are; COP Mr George Alex Mensah Director-General of Police Services, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah(Mrs) Director-General Welfare, DCOP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah Director-General Operations and Chief Staff Officer ACP Joseph Owusu-Ansah.