2020 Polls: We’re adequately equipped with logistics – IGP on readiness of Police

Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Ghana Police Service has revealed that it is well-resourced ahead of the 2020 polls and that logistics will not be a challenge for them.

Inspector-General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh who disclosed this in Wa during a day’s working visit added that there is no cause for alarm as far as the issue of logistics is concerned.



“We have vehicles. The Upper West is quite properly resourced to be able to take care of what eventually is thrown at them. They should be able to police the region whenever the challenges arise. Some time ago, we used to have highway robberies and residential robberies,” he disclosed.



He admitted that the strength of the service is still not as expected per international standards but he is optimistic that the current numbers in the Upper West Region in particular were enough to nib criminal activities in the bud.

“The policing staff is not enough for the whole country but I must say that the Upper West has its fair share of personnel. Currently if you look at the ration of the country and if you look at the ratio the international community want for the police, it is a few thousands below the standards. We are still recruiting people and I am sure within a short time, we will make the mark”, he added.



Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh since last week has been assessing the operational preparedness of the Regional Commands of the Ghana Police service ahead of the 2020 polls which is about three months away.

