2020 Polls: 'You’ve indeed won hearts, votes for Akufo-Addo and NPP' – Awuku praises Karbo

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Sammi Awuku has joined the former National Youth Organiser of the party, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo on his community engagements aimed at retaining the seat for the party

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways who is also the Member of Lawra Constituency is seeking to retain the seat which has been won twice by the NPP, first by Ambrose Dery and by him in 2016



Sammi Awuku who considers the seat as a critical one for the party expressed admiration at the energy and dedication of his brother towards the campaigns promising to lend the needed support in order for the seat to be retained.



He revealed that through his actions, he has won several votes by winning the hearts of residents of the constituency barely four years in office as a lawmaker.



“Talk of Karbo, his Energy, dedication and passion towards the campaign is simply admirable. Spent the whole of the night campaigning with my brother in the Lawra constituency.

The Young Legislator has really won many hearts and votes for the President and the NPP ahead of the December 7th elections”, he confessed.



Mr Awuku described him as true and real Patriot with the zeal and desire to deliver for his people.



Sammi Awuku is embarking on what he termed ‘Boots on The Ground campaign aimed at touching base and rallying volunteers across the country for the final push for the party’s victory.



According to him, the 2020 polls is a win for the NPP calling on all to come on board the winning team in various communities across the length and breadth of the country.