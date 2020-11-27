2020 Special Voting: 5,947 to vote in Upper East Region

The special voting would take place at 15 EC district offices in Upper East Region

Out of 660,181 registered voters in the Upper East Region, a total of 5,947 voters will take part in the 2020 Special Voting on Tuesday, December 1.

They include the election officers, security agencies and the media practitioners who would be working on December 7.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bolgatanga, Mr Worlanyo Mensah Tegah, the Deputy Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) disclosed that the special voting would take place in all the 15 district offices of the Commission, however, Bolgatanga Central would be divided into two making the total voting centres for the special voting 16.



Breaking the statistics down, the Deputy Regional Director noted that Bolgatanga Central, which would have two polling stations for the special voting had 416 and 415 voters respectively while Navrongo Central had 622.



A total of 739 would be voting in Bongo, 529 in Bawku Central, 157 in Binduri, 105 in Bolgatanga East, 393 in Builsa North, 156 in Builsa South, and 543 in Chiana-Paga.



The rest include: 106 in Garu, 565 in Zebilla, 167 in Tempane, 533 in Pusiga, 465 in Talensi and 36 in Nabdam.

Mr Tegah disclosed that 1,496 polling stations would be used on December 7, for the elections and the directorate had received all the election materials and added that the Commission was prepared to deliver on its mandate on the election days.



He disclosed that some election officials had already received training while a few more were undergoing orientations.



He said measures were in place to ensure that all the prescribed protocols to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic were strictly adhered to and added that COVID-19 ambassadors had also been trained in that regard.



Mr Tegah, therefore, urged the public to cooperate effectively with the election officials and the security agencies on the elections to ensure a peaceful and violence-free election.



He further warned the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to foment trouble on the Election Day and added that the law would deal with any miscreants who tried to disrupt the conduct of the elections.