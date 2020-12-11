2020 election: Full list of all MPs who crashed out of Parliament

File photo of Parliament showing some empty seats

Results from the parliamentary elections in the just-ended polls show that more than 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) will not be part of the 8th Parliament next year.

This figure includes MPs who lost their seats in the December 7 elections and those who voluntarily left the Legislature.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered the most compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Over 70 NPP MPs will not return to the 8th Parliament.



For the NDC, 18 MPs lost their re-election bid on December 7, eight lost their primaries in 2017, while seven retired voluntarily, bringing the number of NDC MPs who will not return to the august House to 33.



Twenty-one of the over 70 NPP MPs who will not make it to the next House are either Ministers of State or Deputy Ministers.



They include:



1. Hajia Alima Mahama – Nalerigu /Gambaga – Minister for Local Government and Rural Development;



2. Ms Elizabeth Afoley Quaye – Krowor – Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture;



3. Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi – Prestea Huni Valley – Minister of Tourism;



4. Mr Kofi Amoakohene – Atebubu Amanten – Bono East Regional Minister;



5. Prof. George Gyan Baffuor – Wenchi – Minister of Planning;



6. Mr Michael Gyato – Krachi East – Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation;



7. Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique – Madina - Minister of State;



8. Mr Anthony Karbo – Lawra – Deputy Roads Minister;



9. Major Derrick Oduro (Retd) – Nkoranza North – Deputy Defence Minister;



10. Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye – Ledzokuku – Deputy Minister of Health;



11. Mr George Oduro – New Edubiase – Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture;



12. Mr Yaw Afful – Jaman South – Deputy Aviation Minister;



13. Mr George Andah – Awutu Senya – Deputy Communications Minister;



14. Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi – Cape Coast North – Deputy Minister of Works and Housing;



15. Mr Siaka Stephens – Jaman North – Deputy Bono Regional Minister;



16. Mr Francis Kingsley Cudjoe – Ekumfi – Deputy Fisheries Minister;



17. Mr Joseph Tetteh – Upper Manya Krobo – Deputy Eastern Regional Minister;



18. Mr Paul Essien – Jomoro – Deputy Minister of Chieftaincy;



19. Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka – Tempane — Deputy Attorney General;

20. Mr Adongo Frank Fuseini — Zebilla — Deputy Upper East Regional Minister;



21. Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover — Tema East — Deputy Minister of Transport;



22. Ms Catherine Afeku — Evalue Gwira — Minister of State;



23. Ms Paulina Abayange – Navorongo – Upper East Regional Minister.



24. NPP MPs without ministerial positions who lost include the following:



25. Mr Mathew Nyindam — Kpandai — First Deputy Majority Chief Whip;



26. Mr Ebenezer Nartey — Ablekuma Central;



27. Mr Charles Konadu Yiadom — Nkoranza South;



28. Ms Abena Durowaa Mensah — Assin North;



29. Mr Gabriel Osei — Tain;



30. Mr Ali Maiga Hamidu — Dormaa West;



31. Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa — Adentan, and



32. Mr Salifu Braimah — Salaga South.



NPP MPs who retired voluntarily:



33. Dr Anthony Akoto Osei – Tafo Pankrono;



34. Mr Kwabena Appiah Pinkrah – Akrofuom;



35. Dr Ziblim Iddi – Gushegu; and



36. Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Anyaa Sowutuom.



NPP MPs who lost primaries



37. Mr Joseph Dahah Benhazin — Asutifi North;



38. Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye — Bantama;



39. Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi — Ejisu;



40. Mr Collins Owusu Amankwah — Manhyia North;



41. Mr Ben Abdallah Banda — Offinso South;

42. Mr Kennedy Kankam — Nhyiaeso;



43. Mr Kwame Asafu-Adjei — Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo;



44. Ms Joyce Adwoa Ako Dei — Bosome Freho.



45. Dr Kojo Appiah Kubi — Atwima Kwanwoma;



46. Mr Joseph Albert Quarm — Manso Nkwanta;



47. Nana Amaniampong Marfo — Afigya Kwabre North;



48. Dr Kwabena Twum Nuamah — Berekum East;



49. Mr Kwasi Sabi — Dormaa East;



50. Mr Anthony Effah — Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa;



51. Mr Abraham Odoom — Twifo/Atti-Morkwa;



52. Nana Amoako — Upper Denkyira East;



53. Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah — New Juaben South;



54. Mr William Agyapong Quaitoo — Akim Oda;



55. Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong — Mpraeso;



56. Ms Ama Sey — Akwatia; Mr Opare Ansah — Suhum;



57. Mr Kwabena Ohemeng Tinyase – Kade;



58. Mr Robert Kwasi Amoah — Achiase;



59. Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour — Nkawkaw;



60. Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie — Ablekuma North;



61. Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei — La Dadekotopon;



62. Mr Ahmed Arthur — Okaikwei South;



63. Mr Kofi Brako — Tema Central;



64. Alhaji Habib Saad — Bortianor/Ngleshie-Amanfro;



65. Alhaji Wahab Wumbei — Tolon;

66. Mr Charles Bintin — Saboba;



67. Dr Sagre Bambangi — Walewale;



68. Mr Joseph Kofi Adda — Navrongo Central;



69. Mr Godfred Bayong Tangu — Wa East;



70. Mr Patrick Adama — Sissala West;



71. Mr Ridwan Abass — Sissala East;



72. Mr Joe Mensah — Kwesimintsim;



73. Mr Ato Panford – Shama;



74. Mr Alex Agyekum — Mpohor;



75. Mr Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime — Amenfi East; and



76. Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu — Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai.



77. Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah – Fomena (He is still MP for the same constituency but now as an independent candidate, not NPP)



Major NDC casualties



Notable NDC legislators who will not make it to the 8th Parliament include:



78. Mr Adams Mutawakilu — Damongo;



79. Mr Abdul Rauf Tanko — Yagaba Kubori;



80. Mr Sualihu Dandaawa Ahlassan — Karaga;



81. Mr Mohammed Abdul Aziz — Mion;



82. Mr Mahama Shaibu — Daboya Mankarigu;



83. Mr Samuel Abdulai Jananyite — Chereponi;



84. Mr Derek Darko Ohene Asifo Bekoe — Upper West Akim;



85. Mr Mumuni Alhassan — Salaga North:



86 Wahab Wumbei Suhuyini — Tolon;



87. Mr Simon Acheampong Tampi — Tatale Sangulil;

88. Dr Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem — Binduri;



89. Mr Mohammed Massawud — Pru West;



90. Mr Joseph Naabu – Yunyoo;



91. Mr Mumuni Alhassan — Salaga North;



92. Mr Charles Binipom Bintin — Saboba;



93. Felicia Adjei — Kintampo South.



The following NDC MPs lost their primaries in 2017:



94. Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh — Wa West;



95. Mr Daniel Kwesi Asiamah — Buem;



96. Mr Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea — Amasaman;



97. Mr Mathias Kwame Ntow — Aowin;



98. Mr Amenga-Etogo — Chiana Paga;



99. Mr Ras Mubarak — Kumbungu;



100. Mr Francis Dakura — Jirapa;



101. Mr Aziz Abdul Muniru — Akan;



102. Mr Eric Osei-Owusu — Afram Plains South.



NDC MPs who retired voluntarily include:



103. Mr Alban Bagbin — Nadowli;



104. Mr Richard Quashigah – Keta;



105. Mr Inusah Fuseini — Tamale Central;



106. Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo — Hohoe;



107. Mr Magnus Kofi Amoatey — Yilo Krobo;



108. Mr Clement Kofi Humado — Anlo; and



109. Fiifi Kwetey — Ketu South.