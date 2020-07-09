General News

2020 election: NDC campaign sets sail as Mahama inaugurates 26-member team

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has inaugurated the party’s campaign team for the 2020 general elections.

Swearing the team into office on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Mr Mahama expressed confidence in the team to deliver a resounding victory in the December 7 polls.



“I wish you well in your job as our national campaign team and I wish to assure you that as Presidential candidate of the party, my doors are open and I will work closely with you,” he said after wearing in the team.



He added: “Whatever good counsel and advice you have to offer, I will accept and we will work together so that victory becomes ours. In the election of 2020.”



The 26-member team comprises of seven executives and 19 other members.



At the head of the team is Prof Alabi as the National Campaign Manager who is deputised by Alex Segbefia and Peter Boamah Otokunor. Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (rtd) serves as the Director of Operations; James Agyenim Boateng is the Campaign spokesperson; Mrs Mawuena Trebarh and Ms Margaret Ansei are the two Deputy Campaign Spokespersons.



The other members are Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Sammy Gyamfi, Julius Debrah, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Haruna Iddrisu, Hudu Yahaya, George Opare Addo, Sam Pee Yalley, Valerie Sawyer, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Victor Smith, Joshua Akamba, Hannah Louisa Bissiw, Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, Samuel Sarpong and Nana Ama Brown Klutse.

Prof Alabi promised to secure a resounding victory for National Democratic Congress presidential candidate on December 7.



Prof Alabi said the task given to the 26-member team is not one they take lightly because victory for the NDC in December has become an important national exercise.



“There is no doubt that together we will win. We do not take the task for granted. I am very confident of the team,” he said at the inauguration of the team by John Mahama on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.



He also commended John Dramani Mahama and the National Executive Council for selecting Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the presidential running mate.





