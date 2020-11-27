2020 election is about electing a leader with vision and foresight that can see corners - Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says next month's election is critical for the future of the country because it is about entrusting the fortunes of the country into the hands of a visionary leader.

Making a case for the retention of President Akufo-Addo in office, Dr Bawumia said considering the badly managed economy the Akufo-Addo government inherited from former President Mahama and how the NPP government has been able to transform the economy in four years, it is quite obvious whom Ghanaians should entrust the nation's future to.



"The leadership we elect on December 7 is not just about what they can guide us to achieve over the next four years but a leadership with the vision and foresight that can see around corners and on whom we can rely to build our economic and human capital strength for decades to come," Dr Bawumia said.



"It is obvious to everyone by now that there is a major difference between an Akufo-Addo Presidency and a Mahama Presidency."



"What Mahama and the NDC destroyed in 8 years, Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP have restored in less than 4 years."



"Dr Bawumia noted the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the world economy, including Ghana, makes it even more crucial to entrust the management of the Ghanaian economy from 2021 into the safe hands of President Akufo-Addo and his team."

"The year 2020 has undoubtedly been very challenging, both for citizens and leaders, in Ghana and across the world. But, with the challenges have also come opportunities. Opportunities to forge new alliances, to access new markets, and to grow domestic markets.



"We are on the cusp of a new world and Ghana intends to fight for its place in this new world,"



"We have only one choice ahead of us for the next four years. And that choice is to protect and build upon our progress as a nation. We cannot now afford to go back into the days of darkness and a broken economy."



During his presentation, Dr Bawumia highlighted the economic gains of the Akufo-Addo government, which included a reduction in inflation, fiscal deficit (pre-covid-19), lowest s exchange rate depreciation in 28 years, as well as the financial sector clean-up.



He added that the Akufo-Addo government's economic gains have impacted positively on businesses and the people, and this positive outlook, he said, it acknowledged by international financial institutions.

Beyond 2020, Dr Bawumia noted that the second term of the Akufo-Addo government will focus on stimulating economic growth through investments in the real sector of the economy, support industrialisation, accelerate agriculture modernisation, consolidate 1D1F and Free SHS and TVET, among others.



"As we review how far we have come, and the progress we have made with the mandate you gave President Anana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government over the last four years, I am confident that you will come to just one conclusion if you have not done so yet, that Nana Akufo-Addo Addo is the safest pair of hands into which we can entrust our mandate, and, together with an NPP majority Parliament, the government to help build a strong and prosperous future, together, with you, for all Ghanaians, our children and the next generation."











