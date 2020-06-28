Politics

2020 election is about leadership, not experiment – Akufo-Addo

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that the elections is about the leadership his government has offered Ghanaians these past three and a half years and what the (NDC) and John Mahama, offered in their last eight years in office as well as the performance of his government as compared to that of the NDC during the same period.

Addressing a National Council meeting after his acclamation as the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Alisa hotel, today the 27th of June 2020, President Akufo-Addo, said the 2020 elections offered the people of Ghana a choice between a tried and test leader who is dedicated to the cause of Ghana and one who woefully failed Ghanaians when he had the opportunity to lead them a few years ago.



The President before his assurance to the national council about his conviction that the people of Ghana will make the right choice in the December polls, took a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), discribing them as grossly incompetent.



“We have a good story to tell, and we should go out to tell it. On every sector of our lives, we should show the difference between the NPP way of tackling problems, and the way our opponents do it. We grow the economy, they shrink the economy. We create the properly regulated, enabling atmosphere for businesses to flourish, they allow chancers and speculators to lure citizens into putting their monies in dodgy enterprises. They bring our banks and financial services to near collapse, and we have to clean up, shore up and restore confidence. They plunge us into Dumsor, we keep the lights on. They look on clueless, as hundreds of thousands of Ghana’s children exit school at JHS, we bring Free SHS and Free TVET to prepare our children better to face life” the President said.



“The December 2020 presidential race represents, probably rhe clearest of choices ever for the Ghanaian people to make. And why do i say so? It is because 2020 is between the current President and the President who was voted out in the last contest” the President further stated.



What Election 2020 is About

The 2020 elections according to President Akufo-Addo, “is about leadership and integrity” . “It is about the performances of the two men when given the opportunity by the Ghanaian people to lead. It is about measuring records against promises. It is about which of the two leaders has shown in office that he knows how to manage the economy. It is about which of the two leaders you, the voter, can trust to deliver. It is about which of the two men you can trust with the future of your children. It is about which of the two leaders you know you can depend on in times of crisis. It is about which of the two leaders yu believe can put in motion the necessary measures to revive and strengthen the economy, businesses, and social services, and build our country out of the CORONAVIRUS pandemic”.



The 2020 Choice



The President affirmed that he is of the “firm conviction that this nation, the Black Star of Africa, is on the brink of a decisive step into a brighter future, which will deliver progress and prosperity to all the peoples of our country” .



“A united NPP, working under my leadership, in tandem with my brilliant, resourceful running mate, Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who has just been resoundingly acclaimed by the National Council, the lan who consistently, sends alarm and shivers down rhe spine of our opponents, can, in all humility, lead Ghana and the Ghanaian people to take this giant step forward” President Akufo-Addo said as he concluded his address.



NPP Parliamentary Primaries

On the outcome of the NPP primaries which came off last Saturday, the 21st of June 2020, President Akufo-Addo, indicated that he has met with all forty-two (42) loosing siting members of Parliament and his message to them was that they ought to get over the disappointment quickly, and unite to go before the country” for an NPP victory in the 2020 General elections.



“I believe that the message went down well, especially if we recollect the impressive words several of them uttered after their defeat” the President noted.





