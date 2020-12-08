2020 election was generally free and fair - CODEO

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO)

Ghana’s foremost domestic election observers have declared the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections generally free and fair across all the regions.

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) said the December 7 polls were conducted legally and with due procedure.



“Preliminary analysis of CODEO PVT [Parallel Voter Tabulation] observer reports show that the December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections were generally conducted according to Ghana's electoral laws and procedures.

“While there were some challenges, these challenges were isolated and did not undermine the process's overall credibility,” CODEO said in a statement released on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.