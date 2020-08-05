General News

2020 elections: Ahwois not interested in Mahama’s victory – Captain Smart

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Ahwoi brothers, Prof Kwamena Ahwoi and Ato Ahwoi, are not interested in helping 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama to win the 2020 elections, Captain Smart has said.

According to him, the release of a book which reveals the internal matters of the NDC three months to a major election lays credence to the fact that the Ahwoi brothers are not interested in helping Mahama attain victory in the impending elections.



Snippets of a book authored by the former Local Government and Rural Development Minister have popped indicating the various strategies undertaken by the former President and various assigns to denigrate the name of the former President.



The book reveals detailed plans of action that were undertaken to gag former President Jerry John Rawlings from playing active role in the NDC.



The actions, the book state in part include the recruitment and grooming of certain young men in the NDC to always ensure that they call the integrity of President Rawlings to question anytime he criticised then John Mills administration.



“The strategy we adopted to achieve this was simple enough. From our knowledge of President Rawlings, we knew that he could not stand being talked back by people he considered his subordinates. This might have been due to his military background, because in the military, the subordinate never talks back to his superior officer. So what we decided was that anytime President Rawlings attacked or insults President Mills publicly, one of the younger members of the party would take him on publicly, not with insults but with logic…,” a paragraph in page 211 of the book, Working with Rawlings read in part.

These revelations, Captain Smart speaking on Anopa Bofo, Angel 102.9FM’s Morning Show said will not augur well for the NDC.



“One founding father is writing serious derogatory message about the founding father…and now they are telling us the current running mate of John Mahama edited the book, I can say that this shows that the Ahwois are not interested in victory for Mahama in the elections…,” he opined.



He continued that the NDC party has not been as ‘smart’ as he had always imagined because they should have prevented the release of this book at this time.



He further opined that the book will cause more damage to the NDC than it can be imagined.

