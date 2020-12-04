2020 elections: Akufo-Addo will abandon Ashanti Region after winning – Odike warns

Founder and leader of United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addae Odike

Founder and leader of United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike has warned that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will abandon the Ashanti Region if he wins the December 7 general elections.

According to Akwasi Addai Odike, President Akufo-Addo is always visiting the Ashanti Region because he needs more votes from the region before he can stand a chance of winning the 2020 general elections.



Speaking on Abusua FM's morning show hosted by Kwadwo Marfo, Akwasi Addai Odike emphasized that President Akufo-Addo is still deceiving the Ashanti Region to get their votes.



“President Akufo-Addo will never step his foot in Ashanti Region if he wins December 7 general elections. He is just pampering the good people of Asanteman because he knows he can’t win the elections without the support from Ashanti Region”.

Odike added that “it is so pathetic how President Akufo-Addo is governing this country. If keep quiet, President Akufo-Addo will collapse Ghana’s economy because of his mismanagement."



Akwasi Addai Odike charged the people in the Ashanti Region to reject President Akufo-Addo if they want to see developmental projects in their region.