2020 elections: Atiwa East MP Abena Osei donates 13 motorbikes to boost campaign

Hon Abena Osei Asare donating the bukes to the regional executives

The NPP MP for the Atiwa East constituency, Hon Abena Osei Asare, has donated 13 high specification motorbikes and accessories to spice up the Eastern regional campaign ahead of the December 7 polls.

The motorbikes were received at a short presentation in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.



Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Abena Osei Asare, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Finance, said the presentation forms part of her commitment to resource the Regional Executives to mobilise members of the party towards victory 2020.



Receiving the items, the Eastern Regional Chairman of NPP, Hon. Kiston Akomeng Kissi mentioned that the motorbike will facilitate the movement of the grassroots members and the volunteer groups to mobilise and canvas for votes for the President Akufo-Addo and all the parliamentary candidates in the Region.

He commended Hon. Abena Osei Asare for her philanthropic spirit and continuous support for the Region.



The Eastern Regional Executives have vowed to win 30 out of 33 parliamentary seats in the Region with some 70 percent of the popular votes going for the President Akufo-Addo



The Eastern Region has seen massive developmental projects under the current administration, notably the Eastern University in Somanya, Eastern Sports Stadium amongst others.