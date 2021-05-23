2020 elections: I saw long queues in Accra, other areas - Sammy Gyamfi challenges EC

Sammy Gyamfi says the EC's claim that there were no long queues is wrong

• The EC insists there were no long queues on election day in 2020

• Sammy Gyamfi disagrees, stating there were many such long queues in Accra and other parts of the country



The Electoral Commission, among its reports on the 2020 elections, stated that there were no long queues at polling stations in the country.



This claim, however, has been challenged by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, it is not true that there were not queues on election in December 2020.



"It is not true that in the 2020 elections, there were no long queues. I saw long queues in many parts of Accra and other parts of the country. And sometimes, people who don't want to join the long queues, wait and go the polling stations after 2 or 3pm when the queues would have gone down," he explained.



Sammy Gyamfi was speaking on the Saturday, May 22, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel and monitored by GhanaWeb.