Politics

2020 elections: Ivor Greenstreet and CPP won't make any impact – Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) will not make any impact in the 7 December 2020 polls, pollster Ben Ephson has said.

“In 2016, apart from the NDC and NPP, no other party got even one per cent apart from Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom who did a bit better than all the small parties by getting 0.99 per cent of the total votes cast.



“I doubt the CPP will make any good showing in the 2020 polls”, Mr Ephson told Kwame Appiah Kubi on CTV’s Dwabre Mu morning show on Monday, 24 August 2020.



“If you add all the amount of votes the small parties get in their parliamentary elections, their presidential candidates don’t get any of that because the electorate say voting for the flagbearers of the small parties is tantamount to wasting their ballot, so, they’d rather vote for their parliamentary candidates and vote for the presidential candidates of either the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)”, he analysed.



In Mr Ephson’s estimation, “If the CPP gets two per cent of the 2020 ballots, they would have done very well”, adding: “The truth is just one”.



Over the weekend, the 2016 presidential candidate of the CPP, Mr Ivor Greenstreet, was, again, elected to lead the party into the upcoming general elections.

The party’s internal polls were held in the Eastern Region on Saturday, 22 August 2020.



Mr Greenstreet polled 213 votes to beat Mr Bright Akwetey – 27 and Prof Divine Ayivor – 14.



In 2016, Mr Greenstreet polled 25,552 votes, representing 0.24% in the general elections of which the presidential race was won by the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo.



Below are the results of the national executive slots:



National Chairman

Hajia Hamdatu -73 Nana Bright Oduro -68 Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-9 Nana Akosua Frimpomaa kumakuma-100 Rejected -5



National Vice Chairman



Onsy Kwame Nkrumah -84 Emmanuel Ogbojor -125 John Benjamin Davids-39 Rejected -7



General Secretary



Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -187 James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh -67 Rejected -1

National Woman Org. Hajia Aisha Sulley -129 Rose Austin Tenadu -122 Rejected -4



National Organiser



Moses Ambing Yirimbo -179 Rashid Alao -76



National Youth Organiser



Osei Kofi Aquah -168 Solomon Duncan -80 Rejected -6

Treasurer



Emmanuel Opare Oduro -169 Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor -79 Rejected -7

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.