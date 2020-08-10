General News

2020 elections: You have no business moving about polling stations - Security Analyst to politicians

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani has proposed for Parliamentary candidates to desist from moving to and fro from polling centres in the upcoming December 2020 polls.

This follows the rampant electoral-related violence that has marred the just ended voter registration exercise in some centres.



According to him, the state ought to revisit the subject of recurring vigilantism and infiltration of vigilante groups that keep causing mayhem in some electoral areas.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on Monday, August 10, Mr Saani said; "I propose that we need to stop the situation where Parliamentary candidates move from one polling station to another because the political parties already have representatives and it's not the work of the Parliamentary candidate to go to polling stations to instruct election officials to do their work"

He explained: "Because when they [Parliamentary candidates] move to polling stations in convoys, motorcycles they only inflame passions and tensions which results in election violence.



"Just like any other citizen who registers to vote and heads home, these Parliamentary candidates should also register or vote and also go home. Enough of the campaigning because they've had four years or even more to campaign," he stated.



Ghana’s quest to compile a new voter roll ahead of the general election on December 7, 2020, has been characterised by acts of violence that have resulted in loss of lives and property.

