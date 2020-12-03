2020 elections will be one of the best elections in the history of Ghana – Dr Serebour Quaicoe

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission (EC) has assured voters that they are about to experience one of the best elections in the history of Ghana.

“The assurance from the EC is that we’ve prepared adequately and by the grace of God, 7th December will witness one of the best elections to be conducted in this country”, he said.



Speaking on Kastle Drive with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Serebour Quaicoe stated that everyone must contribute their quota to ensure that the election goes on successfully as planned.



“So everyone should help us with any little contribution that they can to ensure the process goes on successfully. Nobody should bring anything that will destroy the nature of our election and if you’re a journalist say the truth as it is,” he added.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe cautioned the public on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM to desist from spreading fake news and advised journalists to double-check their information before putting it out.



“There would be a lot of fake news and if you don’t take care and follow such news you might offend the laws that govern elections so we must check and double-check every information before we put it out there,” he concluded.



