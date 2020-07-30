Politics

2020 elections won't be the usual talks about economics - Adongo jabs Bawumia

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has asked the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to revise his notes as the 2020 elections won’t be the usual talks about economics.

He has therefore charged the Veep to "learn to know the difference between economics and the economy" as they are the focus of the 2020 electioneering campaign.



In an interview on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia program, he explained that the Vice President is subtly trying to confuse Ghanaians ones again with his economic fantasies but I can assure him that 2020 is not about economics but the economy.



"Listening to Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang gave me more hope and resilience that the country's economy will work again once the incompetent NPP administration is voted out by Ghanaians who deserves better.



"We are tired of his coming out with cooked figures and write-ups. He should come out and engage Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang in a proper paperless debate.

"With the kind of spirited argument advanced by the knowledgeable Professor during her outdooring ceremony, I am more than convinced that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is the trump card for him (Veep Bawumia) to follow," he posited.



The vice president, in a Facebook post, disclosed that the choice Ghanaians face on December 7th is between the records of John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"Thankfully both of them have records. John Mahama was Vice President and President for 8 years and Nana Akufo-Addo has been the president for three and a half years".



Cataloging a number of achievements by the current administration, Dr Bawumia added that "it is not about what you say in opposition. It is about what you did in government. What matters ultimately to Ghanaians is how these two leaders were able to manage the economy and alleviate the suffering of the people when they were given the opportunity to serve."

