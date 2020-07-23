Politics

2020 is a win for APC, the only hope in Ghana - Ayariga

Leader of the All Peoples Congress, Dr Hassan Ayariga

Founder and leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga says 2020 is the year his party will save the people of Ghana from the hands of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, 2016 was their year but the disqualification from the election gave the NPP the opportunity to triumph. He said his party will bring hope to Ghanaians in the upcoming general elections.



Hassan Ayariga made this known when he spoke on Accra-based Joy News’ PM Express hosted by Evans Mensah and monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He noted that from all indications, the Ghanaian is disappointed in the two major political parties and have vowed to bring APC to salvage the dead situation because Ghana needs to saved from the claws of the NPP and the NDC.



“The good people of Ghana are not happy with former government led by former president John Dramani Mahama and the current government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”



“Our disqualification was a technical knock out by the Electoral Commission just to allow major political parties to contest the elections. Like l said before, l told you Mrs. Charlotte Osei won’t be EC Chairperson to conduct another election, and it has happened, isn’t it?”

The All Peoples Congress (APC) which was founded by Hassan Ayariga after he broke away from the PNC is one of Ghana’s opposition political parties.



It will be recalled that in 2016, the party during its congress had minors in attendance because they could not get elderly individuals to occupy the space they had gone to rent for the purpose.



The party has since been seen as a Joke and has not been given the needed attention by the media but Hassan Ayariga insists that the media has not been fair to his political party and therefore called on the media to give them the needed attention and spotlight.



“We are disappointed in the media, Evans, l am disappointed in you and all other media houses. When ever we invite the media to cover our programmes, they don’t come. Some will only come, take our statements and never publish it to the Ghanaian populace. I remember l called you on that but nothing was done about,” he said.

