2020 polls: Britain considers supporting Ghana Police on election security

The British High Commissioner, Iain Walker has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh at the Police Headquarters, Accra to discuss partnership for election security ahead of this year’s polls.

The meeting which took place on Thursday October 1 was also to entrench the long-standing relationship between UK Police and Ghana Police.



“Today 1st October 2020: The British High Commissioner, H.E. Iain Walker paid a courtesy call on the IGP Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh at the Police Headquarters, Accra to discuss partnership for election security and the long-standing relationship between UK Police and Ghana Police. We are pleased to share with our followers pictures from that meeting,” the Police said in a brief statement.



The statement further stated that members of the Electoral Commission (EC) met with the Police Management Board (POMAB) to take stock of security for the just ended Voters Registration exercise and to plan towards the remaining processes for the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

The meeting took place at the Police Headquarters on 30th September 2020. The EC members present at the meeting were, Dr. Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman- Corporate Services and Samuel Tettey, another Deputy Chairman. Also present were Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services and Madam Sylvia Annoh, Head of Public Relations.



The IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh who is also the Chairman for the National Election Security Taskforce assured that, execution of the Security preparations made by the Police Service and Security Services should make all players in the electoral processes feel safe and secured.