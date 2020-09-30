2020 polls: Ellembelle NPP Chairman supports campaign team with motorbikes, others

Samuel Akainyah donated 5 motorbikes to support the party ahead of December elections

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Samuel Akainyah, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Ellembelle in the Western Region, has donated 5 motorbikes, chargeable speaker with microphones, laptop, printer machine, photocopy machine and undisclosed amount to the newly formed victory 2020 (V20) in the Constituency.

The gesture is to motivate and encourage the campaign team members to move from one place to another to sell the party's programmes to the eligible voters ahead of the December 7 polls.



Speaking at the short handing-over ceremony on Sunday, September 27, 2020, Samuel Akainyah popularly known as Chairman Atito advised the 13 zonal V20 executives to help use the little resources provided to ensure a successful presidential and parliamentary victory for the party in Ellembelle come December 7.



He also urged them to do a violent-free and insult-free campaign and also get time to explain the programmes of the President and the DCE to the voters well.



He said the Akufo-Addo-led government has done so many things in Ellembelle and stated that the President deserves another time and also this time around elect the Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary candidate to Parliament.



Mr. Akainyah took the opportunity to pledge to continue to help the campaign team and the grassroots to provide effective campaign.

Receiving the items on behalf of V20 Ellembelle, Thomas Ackah, coordinator for the V20 thanked the Constituency Chairman and his Executives for their unflinching support and pledged their support to ensure a sounding historical victory in Ellembelle come December 7.



He also promised to use the items to achieve it intended purpose and pledged to work harder for the party to retain power.



On his part, the Communication Director of the party, Amartey Amonle charged Executives of V20 to use the provided logistics for the betterment of the party in Ellembelle and also thanked the Constituency Chairman and his Executives for a timely donation.



"God bless you Constituency Chairman for the support and I will call on the Executives of V20 to use the items to achieve the purpose," he said.



Pious Ofori, Ellembelle NPP Constituency Deputy Youth Organiser who is also a member of the Ellembelle V20, also thanked the Constituency Chairman for the kind gesture.

He promised the Chairman that they would use the logistics and maintain it to last long.



Two Zonal Coordinators for the Ellembelle V20, in the persons of Mr Ayubah Musah and Chairman Badu also thanked the Constituency Chairman and his Executives and pleaded with them to provide additional motor bikes for the V20 to enable them reach the length and breath of Ellembelle.



Present during the ceremony were, John Nwolley, Constituency Secretary, Ike Polley, Director of Research and Elections, Amonle Amartey, Communication Director, Madam Benedicta Bervel, Constituency Women's Organizer, Paulina Erzoah, Deputy Women's Organizer.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor