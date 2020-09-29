2020 polls: Ellembelle PPP acclaims John Nkum as parliamentary candidate

John Nkum Asmah is the PPP parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general elections

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Delegates in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region on September 27, 2020, acclaimed former Assembly Member of Nkroful, John Nkum Asmah as the PPP parliamentary candidate for the December 7 general elections.

The short but colourful ceremony, which took place at the Basake Basic School Park was graced by the Constituency Executives, Zonal Executives, Branch Executives and some Regional Executives of the party.



The Progress People's Party (PPP) in 2012 and 2016 presented Mr. Kenneth Attobra as their Parliamentary Candidate for Ellembelle Constituency but due to unknown reasons, they decided to present a different candidate this time around.



Speaking to the media immediately after the acclamation, the newly Ellembelle PPP Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. John Nkum thanked the party's leadership and delegates for reposing confidence in him to lead them.



He pledged to liaise with the grassroots and the Constituency Executives to capture the Ellembelle Parliamentary seat for the party for the first time in the forthcoming elections.

He also called on the delegates to rally behind him to win the seat.



"I am ready to sacrifice my everything to make the party attractive and capture the seat for the PPP in Ellembelle so I will call on you to rally behind me because this battle is not a one man's show". he stated.



He also condemned vote-buying in Ghana's politics and thereby advised voters not to sell their votes to any candidate.



"We will let them know that they have the power to decide and not the candidates so they should not just sell their political power to anybody, they should value their political power because their vote is their purchasing power," he added.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor