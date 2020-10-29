2020 polls: It is NDC that brings development - Naana Jane

Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, the Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC

The Running mate for the opposition National Democratic Congress, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has indicated that her party the NDC, is unmatchable when it comes to the development of the country.

According to the former minister of education, everywhere she has been in the country to campaign, chiefs, elders, and community folks make comments on what their communities have had from the NDC in terms of development projects -an indication that the NDC’s records are visible and true on the ground.



She made the claim while addressing a gathering of chiefs and people of the six Tongu areas at Juapong on Tuesday.



“You have made my work so easy; from the chief who spoke, from all the members who spoke here, your language has been the same, that it is NDC that brings development and everywhere we have gone, it is the chiefs and elders who are even reminding us of the things we have done in the past. We want to thank you for being grateful, we want to thank you for remembering and I think that people who remember are always very blessed,” she said.

She appealed to the North Tongu constituents to ensure that the party and its parliamentary candidate, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa get 98 per cent of the total vote cast come December 7th.



“Why do we want to come back, simply to continue the work we have started. If it’s schools, you know, if it’s about building universities, you know, water, roads, electricity, hospitals, I know you know who brings them. That’s why we are asking you for your support for the 98 percent to come in being.”



Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang would round up her 3-day tour of the Volta region today with a visit to the Afadjato South, North Dayi, Hohoe and Kpando constituencies, where she will be involved in a number of community engagements in an attempt to ensure that the people get a clearer understanding on the ‘Peoples Manifesto’.