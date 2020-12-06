2020 polls: Kofi-Buah outlines major developmental strategic projects in next 4 years

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, MP for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has outlined major projects to be executed within the next 4 years when he is retained in office.

According to the MP, he is very confident of a landslide victory come December 7.



Speaking after the climax of his 2020 campaign on Saturday, December 5, 2020, Mr Buah mentioned a Free School Bus Project which will convey school children to and from their communities.



The MP also hinted of plans by the NDC to continue with the construction of the Atuabo Free Port project which is expected to provide over 5,000 jobs to people in Nzemaland.



Mr Buah added that an NDC-led administration will see to the construction of a District Hospital at Nkroful in the Western region of Ghana.



The construction of two modern market complexes at Asasetre and Aiyinasi is on the agenda to boost commercial activities.



In the health sector, the Aiyinasi, Aidoosuazo and Esiama health centres will be upgraded into polyclinics.

The MP reiterated the NDC's manifesto to provide a license to regulate activities of small scale mining in the area.



According to Mr Buah as part of measures to fight hunger in the District, the Ellembelle Food Bank project would be expanded.



Mr Armah Buah took the opportunity to dare the NPP Parliamentary Candidate who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh to state what he had used the District Common Funds and the District Mineral Funds.



"I am daring Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate who is the DCE for the area to come out with what he has done with the District Common Funds and Mineral Funds, this DCE has done nothing, the only thing he can do is to take about Nkroful road", he stated.



"We should not give Ellembelle to anybody to lead, the only political that comes to power and give ministerial positions to Nzemas to develop Nzemaland is the NPP, the NPP doesn't think about the welfare of we Nzemas so should all reject them", he added.



Mr Armah Buah ended his interview by charging all NDC members and all floating voters not to be intimidated by the NPP thugs but show up in their numbers and vote massively for former President John Mahama and himself.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor