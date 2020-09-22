2020 polls: NDC has lost focus – NPP

Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako

Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako has said the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost focus going into the December 7 elections.

Therefore, he said, the NDC has resorted to allegations and claims against the Electoral Commission (EC) just to make the elections management body unpopular ahead of the polls.



The NDC has expressed dissatisfaction with the way the Electoral Commission is handling the ongoing exhibition exercise, claiming there are too many anomalies in the register.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has truncated his campaign tour to address claims that there are anomalies in the voter register



It started when the NDC Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey, accused the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) of exclusion of over 21,000 names from the register in his constituency.



He said even his name was missing from the register.



The EC, however, debunked this and emphasised that the lawmaker’s name was captured in the register and said the figure by the MP is being exaggerated.

Mr Norgbey, who recently demanded information from the EC based on the Right To Information Act, asked the EC to provide the register for him to prove that names of his supporters are missing from the register.



“At the close of the registration, all the political parties were very much aware, including the Electoral Commission in Ashaiman, that we have registered over 167,000 people so where are those 7,000 people,” he said on TV3‘s Midday Live on Sunday, September 20.



Responding to the issue in an interview with Stephen Anti on Election Command Center on Tuesday, September 22, Mr Nimako challenged the NDC’s claims that the EC is deliberately trying to disenfranchise a huge number of voters in some part of the country.



He said: “The National Democratic Congress has lost focus and we the New Patriotic Party will not give them that attention.”



“I think we should take it easy with the exercise. The law requires that there should be an exhibition center, where when you detect your voter ID number you will be given a corresponding message as you have in the voters register.”