2020 polls: Police retains some weapons, spent shells used to cause violence

Some weapons and spent shells used to perpetrate violence during the 2020 polls have been seized

The Ghana Police Service says it has retained some weapons and spent shells used to perpetrate electoral violence during the hugely contentious 2020 general elections.

More than four months since the polls, which saw at least six people killed and some others injured, the service has remained silent on the matters that have been described as a blot on Ghana’s democracy.



But Superintendent Henry Ayisi addressing a high-level stakeholder’s post-election review assured the service has made progress in its investigations to bring perpetrators to book.



He was responding to concerns of the political parties over the rising incidents of electoral violence in Ghana.



“We cast our votes seven days to the time in the special voting, because our personnel who are deployed to the various regions in the Northern part are not very familiar with the terrain they just don’t go there, they go and report to the command and control of the region.

“So they are under the regional command.



“Talking about the forensics, I can assure you that not only some of the guns have been retained for forensic analysis, spent shells have also been collected and they are all part of the investigations process which is ongoing.



“I want to assure you that we are committed to get to the bottom of the investigations. As the adage goes, the wheels of justice grind slowly, we have no influence over the court, we have to bring our evidence before the court for the determination of the outcome of the case. But I can assure you that whatever is expected of us has been done professionally.”