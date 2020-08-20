General News

2020 polls will be determined by Mahama, Akufo-Addo achievements after 4 years – Political Scientist

John Mahama (R) and President Nana Akufo-Addo

Political Scientist, Dr Bonsu Osei-Owusu, has said the contest between the two main contenders in this year’s presidential polls – John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – will be dominated by their record of achievement.

The former lecturer at the Methodist University told GhanaWeb on Thursday, August 20, 2020, that this year’s election presents an interesting case study because the two major contestants have been in power for at least for four years at the time of the election.



“People will look at their records in the various sectors and based on that, they will vote. It is no more going to be about promises. It will be about verifiable records,” Dr Osei-Owusu said.



Already Mr Mahama has thrown a challenge to President Akufo-Addo for a debate on infrastructural achievements.



John Mahama, whose first term presidency ended in 2016 after losing to Akufo-Addo, said recent debates about which of them achieved more in terms of infrastructure can be settled with a public debate.



“I am willing to present myself for a debate with Nana Akufo-Addo, any day, anytime, anywhere and we will settle the matter once and for all,” he said.

Commenting on this open invitation to Akufo-Addo by John Mahama, Dr Osei-Owusu said such a debate will not be necessary.



“I don’t think it is necessary… those who are enjoying the facilities or the amenities provided by the two political parties will look at what has been done in their various constituencies and will vote for the party that has helped them more than the other,” he said.



He, however, added that if such a debate was to take place, organisers would have to ensure that both President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama get the opportunity to show evidence of their achievements through audio-visual means.





