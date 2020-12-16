2020 transition team begins work as Chief of Staff inaugurates members

Some members of the 15-member team at the inauguration on Wednesday

A 15-member transition team constituted by President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following his re-election to serve a second term begun work on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

The 15-member team, Chaired by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, officially started work after she led a short inauguration ceremony.



At the ceremony, Administrator General, Alhaji Yakubu Atsulor, handed over notes from 54 out of 56 Ministries and Regional Coordinating Councils spread across the country.



The Chief of Staff said the inauguration ceremony “represents the start of the formal working meeting of the transition to set agenda and pursue task assigned to us.”



That task, according to the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), is to regulate the political transfer of power and for related matters.



For an incumbent President, the law states that if re-elected for a second term, he or she “shall designate members of the Transition Team.”

Frema Osei-Opare said in accordance with the provisions of the Act, when Nana Akufo-Addo was given nod to govern for another four-year term, he appointed the 15-member transition team to ensure effective transfer of political power from the current administration to the next.



“There must be effective collaboration between all members of the transition in the interest of the country,” the Chief of Staff urged the members.



She said the transition will submit a full report to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a day after his inauguration as President on January 7, 2021.



Below are the members of team as announced by a press statement issued by the Presidency on December 10, 2020:



1. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (Chief of Staff at the Office of the President) – Chairperson;

2. Yaw Osafo Maafo (Senior Minister) – Member;



3. Gloria Akuffo (Attorney General) – Member;



4. Ken Ofori-Atta (Minister for Finance) – Member;



5. Ambrose Dery (Minister for Interior) – Member;



6. Dominic Nitiwul (Minister for Defence) – Member;

7. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (Minister for Foreign Affairs) – Member;



8. Hajia Alima Mahama (Minister for Local Gov’t and Rural Dev’t) – Member;



9. Albert Kan Dapaah (Minister for National Security) – Member;



10. Nana Dwamena (Head of the Civil Service) – Member;



11. Dr Nana Ato Arthur (Head of the Local Government Service) – Member;

12. Dr Janet Ampadu Fofie (Chair of the Public Services Commission) – Member;



13. Mrs Mercy Debrah (Secretary to the Cabinet) – Member;



14. Mr Joshua Kyeremeh (National Security Co-ordinator) – Member;



15. Mr Henry Wood (Ag. Chief Director, Office of the President) – Member.