2021 BECE for private candidates to begin in April

This year’s private Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for private candidates will begin on Monday, 12 to Friday, April 16, 2021.

This was announced by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



Candidates who wish to take part in the examination will therefore have to register via its portal.



“Registration for Examination is both biometric and online for candidates who have taken BECE before and also those who are 16years or above,” a statement by WAEC indicated.



It emphasised that: “note that your registration is not valid till you pay the requisite fee(s)

Normal registration and payment for the examination began on Monday, 11 January 2021 and will end on Sunday, 28 February 2021.



Late registration and payment for the examination will begin from Monday, 1 March to Friday, 19 March 2021.



Candidates who wish to write 4 or more subjects are expected to pay an amount of GH¢212.29.



Also, candidates are to pay an amount of GHS 193.56 for 3 subjects, GH¢176.40 for 2 subjects and GH¢156.11 for a subject.