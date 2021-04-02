2021 Easter is for NDC grassroots to re-trust leadership - Essuman

Benjamin Essuman, NDC youth activist

Source: Benjamin Essuman, Contributor

The rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been called on to take advantage of the purpose of the Easter celebrations to renew their trust in the party leadership.

The members of the umbrella political party are being invited to the table of reconciliation and forgiveness, following a rancorous month.



The call was made in an Easter message posted on social media under the name of Benjamin Essuman an NDC youth activist and social media activist.



Mr Essuman in his write up emphasized the need for the grassroots to unite behind the party leadership, in order to begin the rebuilding for victory in the 2024 elections.



The NDC Parliamentary leadership under Hon Haruna Iddrisu and Hon Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed have received condemnation for allowing the approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo's Ministerial nominees without using their near-equal numbers to reject specific nominees.



The brouhaha started on 3rd March 2021 when some NDC MPs voted to approve NPP Ministerial nominees like Hon Hawa Koomson - Fisheries Minister, Hon. Owusu Afriyie Akoto - Agric Ministry and Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Information Minister.



Hell broke loose when the party followers on social media and on the radio immediately after the Parliamentary vote, started attacking their MPs and the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban SK Bagbin.

Statements from the party's General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Chairman Ofosu Ampofo have failed to appease the base who remain angry and suspicious of their leadership.



Below is the full content of the message



Comrades, It Is Easter: Season of Sacrificing, Burying and Renewal



Scriptures say the WISE Children knew the Times and Seasons therefore they flourished.



So, my dear NDC.......



1. This Easter Season is the TIME for us to sacrifice one more time for the NDC we believe in.

2. It is the TIME for us to kill our pride, pains, mistrusts and disappoints against comrades: Party Executives, MPs, former Appointees and some colleagues alike.



3. This is the SEASON to bury the anger that has dominated our minds and emotions since 3rd March 2021 over the approval of Ministerial nominees.



4. This is the TIME for NDC members to renew our commitment and trust in ourselves, our MPs, our Executives, our Council of Elders and the entire leadership.



5. This SEASON of resurrection, provides us the perfect TIME to resurrect our love for comradeship and renew our belief, that the NDC is the best vehicle that will make Ghana the first-world economy by delivering the necessary infrastructure, transforming our agriculture, building industries, setting up business opportunities for the youth and lifting our masses from the shackles of poverty and misery.



LET IT GO, AND LET'S REBUILD OUR PARTY FOR SURE VICTORY IN 2024