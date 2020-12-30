2021: NPP can easily buy corrupt NDC MPs to get solid majority – Fmr NDC Constituency Executive

MPs in Parliament

A former constituency executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lord Hamah has indicated that the challenges envisaged by many considering the hang Parliament in the 8th Parliament under the 4th Republic is just a facade.

According to him, the NPP will have things very easy because all the Members of Parliament for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are corrupt and can be bought on any day in order to push some deals through easily.



Lord Hamah made this known in a post he shared on his social media platforms.



He said, “Most of the NDC MPs are corrupt. They will not have the means of patronage or an ideological motivation. The NPP must and will just buy them”.

Ghana is about to experience a Parliament where both the Minority and the Majority have equal number of seats with one Independent Candidate being the difference.



Experts have said that this creates some form of a problem for the executive especially now that the opposition insists it will not recognize the President as the duly elected leader of the country and will therefore do anything to frustrate his government.