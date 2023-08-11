2023 BECE: Meet the police officer who gave ‘insecurity’ no chance at a centre

The Ghana Police Service must be commended for the security it provided at the centres for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

There was police presence at all the BECE centres, GhanaWeb visited in the course of the examination, with police officers who were ensuring that the centres are not disturbed as well as preventing any illegality at the centres.



Most of the police officers GhanaWeb met at the centres were in their normal uniforms with no devices other than their walkie-talkies (handheld transceivers (HT)) and mobile phones.



But not this police officer GhanaWeb's team met at the PRESEC Staff Basic School BECE centre in Accra, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023,



This officer really turned up for duty with all the police devices you can think of. He had his helmet, which had security cameras and torch lights attached to it, on; his police vest with some items on it; his gloves and other equipment on.



Even though some of the BECE officials were afraid the presence of the ‘overly prepared’ officer might intimidate the students, he went about his duties with smiles.



Meanwhile, the 2023 BECE is expected to end today, Friday, August 11, 2023, with the students writing their last paper; French.

Over 600,000 candidates are expected to have taken part in the 2023 BECE from nearly 19, 000 schools across the country at 2137 centres.



On Monday, the students wrote two papers; Religious and Moral Education and English Language; on Tuesday, Ghanaian Language and Culture and General Science; on Wednesday, Social Studies and Basic Design and Technology; and on Thursday, Mathematics and Information and Communication Technology.



BAI/WA



