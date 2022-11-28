Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com
Kofi Akpaloo has disagreed with government's decision to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) by 2.5 per cent.
The ruling administration in its 2023 budget announced a proposal to “increase the VAT rate by 2.5 percent to directly support our roads and digitalization agenda; Fast-track the implementation of the Unified Property Rate Platform programme in 2023"
But speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the founder, and the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) said: "...things are already hard. The prices of items are already high and so if you increase the VAT by 2.5% you're going to overburden people..."
Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 2023 Budget: Minority demands scrapping of three revenue mobilization measures
- 2023 Budget: Scrap three revenue mobilization measures - Minority demands
- Lecturer salutes Ofori-Atta for preparing 2023 Budget despite 'intense heat'
- Lecturer salutes Ofori-Atta for preparing 2023 Budget despite 'intense heat'
- 2023 Budget: Kofi Akpaloo disagrees with 2.5% increase in VAT
- Read all related articles