2023 Budget: Kofi Akpaloo disagrees with 2.5% increase in VAT

Kofi Akpaloo, 2020 presidential candidate for the LPG

Kofi Akpaloo has disagreed with government's decision to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) by 2.5 per cent.

The ruling administration in its 2023 budget announced a proposal to “increase the VAT rate by 2.5 percent to directly support our roads and digitalization agenda; Fast-track the implementation of the Unified Property Rate Platform programme in 2023"

But speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the founder, and the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) said: "...things are already hard. The prices of items are already high and so if you increase the VAT by 2.5% you're going to overburden people..."