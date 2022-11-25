2023 budget: Time to unite and rebuild, not destroy and tear down - Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance has restated the government's resolve to take the country out of the economic crunch currently ongoing and to reset the economy on a path of growth.

The assurance was contained in his 2023 budget statement presented to Parliament on November 24.



The document he said had been prepared with “high consideration for the aspirations of Ghanaians and the brighter prospects of our economy to transition into upper middle income within a decade.



“It reflects our determination and resolve to confront the current daunting economic challenges facing our nation head-on and reset the economy,” he stressed.



“We are confident that the measures outlined in this 2023 Budget will redirect us on the path of macroeconomic stability and growth,” he added.



IMF support



Government months back announced a decision to seek the support of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, talks had gone on in Accra and Washington and outcomes were to be communicated in the budget.

The Minister gave updates on the IMF talks in the budget: “In the immediate term, we will work towards securing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, execute the debt exchange programme, improve the management of foreign exchange, and support our local production capacity for food security.



“We must work together to ensure that our economy rises again to the comfort of our people. This budget offers us a better opportunity to jointly work towards rebuilding the economy and rediscovering our providential way towards our manifest destiny.



“This is the time to rebuild, not to destroy and tear down. Let us work together for our collective benefit as is said in Nehemiah 2:18, with unity of purpose, service to the republic, and the abiding grace of God,” Ofori-Atta said in the document dubbed the Nkabom (“unity”) Budget.



