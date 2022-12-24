2023 will be worse - CPP man warns Ghanaians

File Photo

Former Ashanti regional chair for Convention People’s Party, Mr. A. S Osei Yaw, has warned Ghana will face worse economic hardship in 2023.

He indicated that Ghanaians must prepare to encounter a harsh economic crisis worse than we have seen in 2022.



He believes that if President Akufo-Addo does not change some government appointees, Ghanaians should brace themselves for more problems next year.



He claimed that the president was uninterested in resolving the crisis.

He believes the current president lacks leadership and that it will take time to restore hope.



He lamented that an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) would worsen our situation.



“They went to town with the E-Levy, making it appear to be a magic wand to solve our problems. But now we’re here, and there’s nothing to write home about. The year 2022 has taken care of us. Our situation has been dreadful. Commodity prices have increased. Ask the price of a bag of cement and you’ll know that 2023 will be worse. “We need to get ready,” he said.