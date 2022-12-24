1
Menu
News

2023 will be worse - CPP man warns Ghanaians

CPP LOGO NEW File Photo

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Former Ashanti regional chair for Convention People’s Party, Mr. A. S Osei Yaw, has warned Ghana will face worse economic hardship in 2023.

He indicated that Ghanaians must prepare to encounter a harsh economic crisis worse than we have seen in 2022.

He believes that if President Akufo-Addo does not change some government appointees, Ghanaians should brace themselves for more problems next year.

He claimed that the president was uninterested in resolving the crisis.

He believes the current president lacks leadership and that it will take time to restore hope.

He lamented that an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) would worsen our situation.

“They went to town with the E-Levy, making it appear to be a magic wand to solve our problems. But now we’re here, and there’s nothing to write home about. The year 2022 has taken care of us. Our situation has been dreadful. Commodity prices have increased. Ask the price of a bag of cement and you’ll know that 2023 will be worse. “We need to get ready,” he said.

Source: rainbownradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: