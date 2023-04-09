2024 Election: Is Mahama coming back to impoverish Ghanaians or enrich himself? - Owusu Bempah

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and NPP's Owusu Bempah

Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has wondered why John Dramani Mahama wants to contest in the presidential race on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

He further questioned whether the ambition of John Dramani Mahama was to impoverish Ghanaians or to enrich himself with taxpayers' money.



Mr Owusu Bempah stated categorically that Ghanaians will not allow John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to come back to power to govern the nation.



Speaking to 3news, he said, “What is Mahama coming to do in 4 years, is it dumsor or to impoverish Ghanaians and enrich himself? We the people of Ghana will never allow him and the NDC to come to power.”



Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, has also indicated that the NPP will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.

He said the NPP will resist any attempt from the NDC to harass or intimidate its members during the polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong said the NPP will prove to the NDC that they have the men should they try anything mischievous on election day.



