2024 Election: NPP doesn’t need a woman as running mate – Obiri Boahen

Former NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has shot down calls for the party to pick a female Running mate going into the 2024 general election.

Following Veep Bawumia’s election over the weekend as the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer for the 2024 general election, there has begun lots of discussion about his potential running mate and where the person must come from.



Others are also pushing for a woman to be selected as the running mate with persons like the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare and the Minister for Communications and Digitalization coming up strongly as possible running mates.



But speaking to Starr News, Nana Obiri Boahen stated that considering animosity and anger in the ciuntry, it won’t be ideal for the party to pick a woman to partner the Flagbearer.

“…Certainly not a female, the situation in the country now, the anger, animosity, the polarization and what have you… indeed we have the women. But for 2024, we need a man as running mate, someone who can get enough votes for us,” the legal practitioner said.



The 2024 election promises to be keenly contested between the two leading political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress.



Both Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia who’s NPP’s Presidential candidate and former President John Mahama who’s the NDC’s Presidential candidate are yet to pick their running mates going into the December 7, 2024 election.