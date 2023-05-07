2024 Election: NPP will retain power, nobody can change God's plan - Sir John's boy

Charles Owusu says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will remain in opposition if they bring back former President John Mahama to lead the party.

Former President John Dramani Mahama is recontesting to become the flagbearer of the NDC and lead the party into the 2024 elections with the hope of becoming the next President of Ghana.



It is with no doubt that he will win the NDC primaries but the question is will the NDC win the next elections with him as the party's leader?



According to Charles Owusu, "NDC retaining John Mahama will go back to opposition in 8 years because he is done with his work. He won't be president again".



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, he held that "if elections are held today, NPP will win the elections".

"If you like, let us hold the elections in the morning, afternoon and evening, NPP will retain the 2024 elections . . . NPP will win the 2024 elections come what may," he further asserted.



Watch video below



