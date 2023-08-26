2024 Election will be a turnaround victory for NPP - Seth Yormewu

NPP logo

Source: GNA

Seth Yormewu, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary primaries aspirant for the Anloga Constituency in the Volta Region, says the 2024 general election would be a turnaround victory for the party.

He expressed the hope that the delegates would give him the nod to lead the party in the parliamentary election to unseat Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for the area.



Yormewu, who is also the Anloga District Chief Executive (DCE), said the NPP had done a lot in some areas such as infrastructural development, education, health, and others in the Constituency which must be given another to rule for another term.



“What we have done for the past years would speak for us since our votes here continue to increase during every election year. Our campaign would be policy-based without indecent acts,” he added.



Yormewu pledged to play the advocacy role so as to meet the needs of his constituents for accelerated growth.

He also urged all to rally behind the party to break the eight for more developmental projects.



Yormewu is contesting the Anloga Parliamentary primaries unopposed.



His victory would enable him to face Richard Kwame Sefe, the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for the area in the 2024 general elections.