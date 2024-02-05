2024 Elections: About 35% of NPP supporters don't trust Bawumia on the economy - Poll

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the flagbearer of the NPP

About 35% of supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have indicated that they do not believe that the flagbearer of their party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has what it takes to revive Ghana’s economy, a poll by Global Info Analytics has showed.

According to the survey, 18% of NPP voters say they trust the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, when it comes to the management of the economy, while 9% say they trust the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen.



The poll also showed that the remaining 8% say they trust the other presidential hopefuls.



In a post shared on X on Monday, Info Analytics added that 50% of neutral voters say they believe in former president Mahama’s ability when it comes to the economy while only 19% say they trust Bawumia.



“Among NPP voters, 64% trusted DMB, 18% trust JDM, 9% trust AKK and 8% trust someone else. For those who identified themselves as NDC, 93% trust JDM, 4% trust DMB, 1% trust AKK and 2% trust someone else.



“However, among crucial voting bloc, the floating voters, 50% trust JDM, 19% trust DMB, 11% trust AKK and 21% trust someone else,” part of the post read.

The poll also indicated that nationally, 54% of Ghanaians say they trust that Mahama can revive Ghana’s economy, with 26% saying they believe in Dr Bawumia.



“When voters were asked who they trust to fix the biggest challenge facing the country today, the Economy, 54% said John Dramani Mahama, 26% said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, 8% said Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and 12% said someone else,” the post said.



