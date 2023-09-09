2024 Elections will be a North - North affair - Coach Opeele projects

Isaac Opeele Aboagye, former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach has projected that Ghana's president after the 2024 election will be a politician of northern extraction.
He has thus, classified the 2024 elections as a north-north affair, which will pit the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Dramani Mahama against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mahamudu Bawumia.
Opeele, who has been giving political takes on social media shared his latest projection in a tweet dated September 8, 2023 on Twitter.
It read: "2024 Elections will be a North - North affair. A Northerner will lead. What is written is written," it was accompanied by a photo of Mahama and Bawumia.
Mahama, has already been elected as flagbearer of the NDC whiles Bawumia is awaiting the final leg of his bid to represent the NPP in the polls.
On November 4, 2023; Bawumia will face three other flagbearer aspirants as over 200,000 NPP members vote for who succeeds Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP.
See Opeele's tweet below:
2024 Elections will be a North - North affair. A Northerner will lead— Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) September 8, 2023
What is written is written
