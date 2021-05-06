2024: If you come with guns, NDC will do same – Hanna Bissiw to NPP

National Women Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hannah Bissiw

The National Women Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hannah Bissiw says the party will not be ‘diplomatic’ in the 2024 elections.

According to her, their decision to be civil and cooperating resulted in their defeat in the 2020 polls.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, the former lawmaker said the party believes that but for the use of the military and police, President Akufo-Addo would have lost the election.



“When they come at us with guns and bullets, we will face them with guns and bullets. We will no longer be diplomatic, enough of that. They have taken advantage of our diplomacy. The 2020 polls was a coup. They used the army and police to kill people before they could win that election,” she said.

She also noted the NDC stands a better chance of winning the 2024 elections if they are led by former President John Mahama.



“We see Mahama as the best choice. He has what the country needs, he presented a manifesto to the people, and every Ghanaian could find something about them in the manifesto. I see him as my President and Jane Naana as the Vice President”.