2024 election is going to be completely different - Egyapa Mercer on Assin North defeat

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, remains confident in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the 8 in the 2024 general election.

His comment comes after the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, said their victory in the Assin North by-election signifies a win for the party in the upcoming national election.



In a myjoyonline.com report, the deputy minister indicated that the 2024 general election is completely different from what happened in Assin North.



“2024 election is going to be a completely different set of election,” he said.



Egyapa Mercer acknowledged that although the country is facing economic challenges, he believes there are clear indicators of an economic recovery.



He added that with these positive signs, Ghanaians will be assured that the NPP is best at managing the affairs of the nation.



Egyapa Mercer also noted that the by-election will help the NPP to pick up "one or two clues" in the future to help them reposition themselves for the next election.

James Gyakye Quayson was re-elected the Member of Parliament for Assin North after he beat his main contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party.



